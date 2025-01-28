Heads up, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete will only be $10 for a couple more days

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Heads up, Animal Crossing fans: if you haven't yet bought the paid version of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and plan to do so, it might be a good idea to snap it up in the next day or so. The mobile game for iOS and Android is currently $10, but the price will double to $20 after 1AM ET on January 31. That's when the introductory offer comes to an end.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete arrived in December, a few days after Nintendo shut down the free-to-play edition. Folks who played the original version can still transfer their save data via their Nintendo account and continue from where they left off. The deadline transferring the data is 2AM ET on June 2.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp debuted in 2017. It employed a freemium model with microtransactions, but Nintendo has since decided to ditch that approach. While you'll now need to pay for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete upfront, the current iteration of the game doesn't have any in-app purchases.