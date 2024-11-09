Nintendo is suing a streamer of pirated software for millions of dollars

Nintendo has filed a lawsuit against a streamer called EveryGameGuru, whom it's accusing of streaming gameplays of pirated games before they were even released and of providing viewers access to illegal ROM copies and piracy tools. In its lawsuit, the company said the defendant livestreams himself playing games on YouTube, Discord, Twitch, TikTok, Trovo, Kick, Vaughn, Dlive, Picarto, Nimo, Facebook and Loco, often with very little commentary. Apparently, EveryGameGuru streamed gameplays of at least 10 different titles before their official release date in at least 50 occasions since 2022.

EveryGameGuru allegedly steamed Mario & Luigi: Brothership on October 22, 23, 24, 25 and 29, way before its official release on November 7. After Nintendo got the videos taken down from various platforms, including YouTube, he continued livestreaming on Loco and even included a QR code for his CashApp handle. He would also create new accounts after his old ones get disabled, and Nintendo said he sent the company an email, telling it that it has "a thousand burner channels" and that he "can do this all day." We found a user with the same name on Loco, with streams of Super Mario Jamboree before it officially became available on October 17 this year.

In addition to those two games, Nintendo listed the other games that the defendant played on video before their release dates, including The Legends of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Super Mario RPG, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Pikmin 4, Splatoon 3 and Mario Strikers: Battle League. Nintendo has also included screenshots of EveryGameGuru linking people to piracy tools in its lawsuit. One screenshot showed a post wherein he wrote a step-by-step guide on how to play illegally downloaded ROMs. He included links to the Ryujinx, Yuzu, Suyu and Sudachi Nintendo Switch emulators, links to websites that distribute game ROMs and a link to a website where people can get Switch decryption keys necessary to be able to play the console's games. "Capitalism is cancer," he wrote in the post in all caps. "My channel is being deleted for sharing gameplay videos! This is your reward!"

The company is asking for $150,000 in damages per violation of its copyright. As 404media notes, that could add up to millions, seeing as Nintendo is accusing the defendant of streaming at least 10 games illegally in at least 50 occasions.