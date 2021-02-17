'Splatoon 3' brings the battle to the Splatlands in 2022

Splatoon 3 will hit Nintendo Switch in 2022, complete with new environments, weapons, abilities and customization options. Nintendo revealed the game during today's Direct livestream with an announcement trailer showing off some of the fresh features.

Splatoon 3 takes the color-spewing shooter out of Inkopolis and into the Splatlands, specifically the city of Splatsville. Splatoon 3 marks the return of 4-on-4 Turf War matches, and it introduces new gadgets like the Bow Weapon, which spits out three streams of paint at once. Nintendo promises to reveal more details about the game in the coming year.