Nintendo shares a vintage SNES commercial starring Paul Rudd as he reprises the role for Switch 2

Nintendo surprised us with a little blast from the past this weekend, uploading a 34-year-old Super Nintendo commercial featuring Paul Rudd to its YouTube channel — and it's released a sequel for the Nintendo Switch 2. Rudd appears in the Switch 2 promo wearing the same outfit he wore back in 1991, but this time he's playing Mario Kart World with some celebrity friends over the new GameChat social feature. It's a charming callback to the original SNES ad, which itself is deliciously '90s and a real treat to revisit in 2025. Commercials today just don't hit the same.

Nintendo has steadily been drumming up the hype for the Switch 2's arrival since the release details were announced at the beginning of April. The company recently held a livestream to share a more in-depth look at Mario Kart World, which launches on the same day as the new console, revealing some of the new courses, items and assistive features like Smart Steering. We've still got some time to wait before it's all here, though. Pre-orders for the Switch 2 open on April 24, and the console will be available starting June 5.