The $70 Switch 2 version of ‘Breath of the Wild’ won’t even come with DLC

When Nintendo launched the Switch 2, it also revealed that it was going release upgraded versions of several existing Switch games, including both Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. It also revealed that games for the upcoming console will cost you more than what you're usually paying for games now. If you were hoping that the $70 price tag for the upgraded Breath of the Wild will at least include its DLC Expansion Pack, though, you're unfortunately out of luck. The company has told IGN that you will have to pay an extra $20 for the game's DLC season pass.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition does not include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass DLC. That DLC is available as a separate purchase," a spokesperson told the publication.

To be clear, you don't have to buy the new version if you don't want to. The Switch 2 has backwards compatibility, and you can play your old copy of the game if you still have it — it was released way back in 2017 — and its DLC at no additional cost. If you own a copy for the first Switch and want to enjoy the new version's enhanced framerates and resolution, as well as HDR support, you can purchase an upgrade pack for $10. But if you're buying the Switch 2 version new, then you'll have to be prepared to pay $90 to get the base game and its DLC.