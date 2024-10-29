The Wii U was an unsuccessful console with some fantastic and overlooked games. Many of these titles have already been ported to the Nintendo Switch and, well, here’s another one. Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition heads to the Switch on March 20 . Preorders are open right now.

This refresh of the 2015 action RPG will feature “enhanced visuals, added story elements and more.” As the name suggests, this is being advertised as the definitive edition of the game. There’s a trailer, embedded below, and the graphics look quite fetching. The trailer also includes a mysterious hooded figure. Nintendo says we should “stay tuned to learn more” about this new character.

This definitive edition will feature some multiplayer components. Players can join online squads to take on missions and fight baddies. You can even recruit the avatars of other players to your team in the main story. There’s a swap feature that lets you fill the party up with the avatars of friends and family.

Xenoblade Chronicles X is generally considered one of the stronger entries in the franchise , with a huge open world map and equally mammoth beasts to slay. There are five continents to explore across the hostile planet of Mira. You can also roam the world while riding a giant mech. The story is a standalone affair, so you don’t have to be well-versed in any lore.