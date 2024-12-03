Intel unveils its budget Battlemage Arc GPUs with XeSS2 AI features

Intel's second-generation Xe2 Arc GPUs are real, and once again, they could be compelling options for gamers looking for capable video cards under $250. Confirming leaks from the past week, Intel today unveiled the $249 Arc B580 and the slightly less capable $219 B570, both of which target 1,440p gaming. They feature the company's new XeSS2 AI capabilities (which are also coming to the older Arc cards), including Super Resolution upscaling (like the original XeSS), frame generation and low latency modes. The goal, according to Intel, is to deliver more performance per dollar compared to NVIDIA's $299 RTX 4060 and AMD's Radeon 7600.

It's a noble pitch, but one that's also a repeat of what Intel attempted with its previous Arc GPUs. We liked those cards well enough, and the company was diligent about rolling out driver updates, yet that hasn't stopped its overall GPU market share from falling to zero percent. I'd wager many gamers didn't want to take a chance on Intel's hardware and software when NVIDIA and AMD's offerings were battle tested and just a bit more expensive.

Intel

The power bump from the Xe2 cards might change the situation for Intel, though. The company claims the B580 is on average 24 percent faster than its previous A750 Limited Edition GPU in 1,440p with ultra graphics settings, and it also has a 10 percent lead on NVIDIA's RTX 4060. (Intel's benchmarks show the B580 performing 43 percent faster than the RTX 4060 in Cyberpunk 2077, but at the same time it's nearly 20 percent slower while playing RoboCop: Rogue City.)

Intel

Spec-wise, Intel's new GPUs should keep up with the demands of 1,440p-focused gamers. The B580 features 20 Xe cores, 20 ray tracing units, 12GB of VRAM and a 2,670 MHz clock speed. The B570 comes in with a bit less all around: 18 Xe cores, 10GB of RAM and a 2,500MHz clock speed. I'd wager most people would be better off spending the extra $30 for a bit more future proofing, but 1080p gamers might not see the need for much extra power.

In a briefing with media, Intel Fellow Tom Petersen explained that the company learned a lot from its previous GPUs (which also marked the first time Intel seriously worked on discrete graphics since 2010). "With XE2, we have a new hardware platform, and that allows us to deliver higher utilization, improved work distribution, and less software overhead," he said. "So at the end of the day, it's all about getting software efficiency up so that we can deliver the benefits of the hardware we're building."

Intel

At the very least, Intel's new XeSS AI features are competitive with NVIDIA's DLSS3. The B580 GPU can double the performance of Diablo IV when using XeSS, according to Intel, and the new frame generation feature should be able to push your fps count even higher. Just like NVIDIA's tech, it's not just upscaling graphics from a lower resolution, it's also interpolating entirely new frames. The company's XeSS2 low latency, or XeLL, also improves responsiveness by 45 percent. Intel claims the B580 trounces the RTX 4060 in AI LLM performance, achieving around 20 more tokens per second in Llama 2 and Llama 3.1 workloads.

While it would be interesting to see if Intel can ever scale its Arc GPUs beyond the mid-range (the previous Arc 770 was a solid RTX 3070 Ti competitor), I'm honestly more intrigued by how the company is innovating in the low-end. Thanks to the rising complexity of high-end GPUs, the idea of cheap and capable video cards has practically disappeared over the last decade. Intel could win over a loyal fanbase of budget gamers if it actually sticks with its GPU efforts.

Intel

If you're intrigued by these new GPUs, you won't have to wait long to get your hands on them. Arc B580 cards will be available on December 13 for $249, while Arc B570 models will arrive next month on January 16 for $219. Intel will be making its own Limited Edition version of the Arc B580 (above), but it's leaving the B570 cards up to its partners, including Acer, ASRock and Sparkle.