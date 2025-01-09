Pick up BioShock 2 Remastered and Deus Ex in Prime Gaming's January freebies

Amazon shared the latest list of video game titles that Prime members can snag for free this month. Members can pick up a code for BioShock 2 Remastered right now, and if you're patient, you can also grab a free copy of Deus Ex GOTY Edition or Super Meat Boy Forever later in January.

The cloud-based Amazon Luna gaming service has also shared its current lineup of titles that Prime members can play. Airhead, Guacamelee! 2 Complete, The Magical Mixture Mill, Metro Exodus and Super Meat Boy are in the rotation for that service this month alongside Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition, Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition, Fortnight, LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, Fortnite Battle Royale, Rocket Racing and Trackmania.

Some of Prime Gaming's freebies last for longer than 30 days, so you've also got some time left to pick up a copy of some of the December titles if you haven't already loaded up on those deals. But if you're looking ahead, here's the full lineup of upcoming free Prime Gaming titles this month and when they'll be available.

Now

BioShock 2 Remastered (GOG)

The Bridge (Epic Games Store)

Eastern Exorcist (Epic Games Store)

SkyDrift Infinity (Epic Games Store)

Spirit Mancer (Amazon Games App)

January 16

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader (Epic Games Store)

GRIP (GOG)

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech (GOG)

January 23

Deus Ex GOTY Edition (GOG)

Spitlings (Amazon Games App)

Star Stuff (Epic Games Store)

To the Rescue! (Epic Games Store)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Epic Games Store)

January 30