Prime Gaming's March freebies include Saints Row: The Third and Mafia II remasters

It's Thursday, which means there are some more PC games that Amazon Prime members can claim for free. Amazon has also revealed the entire slate of freebies that subscribers can snag throughout March, as well as the games they can stream at no extra cost on Amazon Luna.

Arguably the highest-profile additions of the month are available today in the form of Saints Row: The Third Remastered and Mafia II: Definitive Edition . As ever, nearly every game on the list is for PC, but since Wolfenstein: The Old Blood is claimable via the Microsoft Store, you'll be able to play that one on Xbox as well.

Mortal Shell is an RPG from a few years back that I'd been meaning to check out, so I'll be sure to pick that one up. Elsewhere, The Forgotten City is a mystery RPG that was originally a Skyrim mod. The standalone version debuted a few years ago to critical acclaim.

You typically have about a month to claim each of the games before they leave the lineup (meaning that you can still snag many of the February additions ) Here's what you can snap up and when, along with the launcher you can play each game on:

Now

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (GOG)

Mafia II: Definitive Edition (GOG)

Crime Boss: Rockay City (Epic Games Store)

Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master (Amazon Games App)

March 13

Wall World (Amazon Games App)

Syberia: The World Before (GOG)

Endling – Extinction is Forever (Amazon Games App)

Dark Deity: Complete Edition (GOG)

Beholder 3 (Amazon Games App)

March 20

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Xbox and PC via Microsoft Store Code)

Mutazione (GOG)

Figment 2: Creed Valley (Amazon Games App)

Legacy of Kain: Defiance (GOG)

Mortal Shell (Epic Games Store)

March 27

The Forgotten City (Amazon Games App)

Deus Ex: Invisible War (GOG)

Session: Skate Sim (Epic Games Store)

Let's Build A Zoo (Epic Games Store)

Gamedec – Definitive Edition (GOG)

The Wisbey Mystery (Legacy Games Code)

Along with those games that Prime members can claim and keep forever (even if they cancel their plan), subscribers can stream a bunch of other titles via Amazon Luna. Along with staples like Fortnite, Trackmania and a couple of Fallout games, members can stream WRC Generations Fully Loaded Edition, Spitlings, The Jackbox Party Pack 3, Strange Horticulture and the utterly brilliant Overcooked! 2 throughout March. As a reminder, only Prime members in the US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands and Poland have access to these games on Luna.