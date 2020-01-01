Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Todd Williamson via Getty Images

‘Saints Row: The Third Remastered’ will debut May 22nd

The updated 2011 title is coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Marc DeAngelis
1h ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 12: Atmosphere at the Saints Row: The Third Sneak Peek Premiere at SupperClub Los Angeles on October 12, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Todd Williamson via Getty Images

It’s been almost seven years since the last true entry in the bombastic Saints Row series, and a new one probably won’t be coming anytime soon -- publisher THQ mentioned that a new game was in development as of last year, but has yet to reveal more details. However, fans won’t have to wait long for a hold-over: A remaster of Saints Row: The Third is coming next month. The game will hit PS4, Xbox One and PC on May 22, and will feature a variety of visual improvements, according to PC Gamer. Volition, the game’s developer, has added HDR and “physically based rendering” to the remaster, which creates more realistic lighting effects. The company also remodeled many of the game’s assets at a higher polygon count, meaning in-game objects will be more detailed. All of the original game’s DLC will be included in the remaster, so the title comes with plenty of gameplay.

According to PC Gamer, the developers chose to apply a fresh coat of paint to the third game in the series rather than the first two due to technical reasons. The more recent code is likely easier to work with and update. It’s certainly not a bad choice, though -- Saints Row: The Third is a fan-favorite. Hopefully this will tide gamers over until THQ reveals more about the next game in the series.

