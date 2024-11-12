Rogue Point is a tactical shooter from the teams behind Worms and Black Mesa

Team17, the developer of the Worms and publisher of Dredge, Blasphemous and more, is working on Rogue Point, a new rogue-lite tactical FPS game. The studio has enlisted the help of Crowbar Collective, the team behind Black Mesa , the fan-made and Valve-approved Half-Life remake that needs no further introduction. Rogue Point is currently in development and slated to enter early access soon.

Rogue Point is set in a dystopian future where a single CEO had controlled everything. After his death, competing companies work to carve up his empire. To achieve this, they hire mercenaries using the MERX app, and it’s as simple as getting food using Uber Eats. Currently, only Rogue Point, a team of vigilantes, is fighting back against this dystopian state of affairs.

Team17/Crowbar Collective

The game pits teams of four against computer-controlled enemies of different classes, each offering unique challenges. Players must strategize and play with the right loadouts or risk losing. There’s plenty of gear to acquire, too, with some weapons only available in the mission field.

Maps are procedurally generated to ensure no two playthroughs are the same. Unlocked equipment may also be used in future runs. Besides the standard campaign missions where “high-octane tactical combat meets strategic planning,” there’s an endgame mission with maxed-out difficulty, promising a challenge for those craving it.

The developers have a rather extensive wishlist of features they hope to add to the game down the road. Those include new weapons (who doesn’t like new gear?), improved AI and new maps. There are currently four maps announced, but the procedural generation should make things less repetitive.