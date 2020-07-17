Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Team17

'Worms Armageddon' gets a big update 21 years after it was released

The patch adds technical and gameplay enhancements.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
150 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Worms Armageddon 3.8 Patch
Team17

When it comes to most video game communities, they're lucky if their favorite title gets a couple of years of developer support. After all, not every game can be an Age of Empires II or a StarCraft: Brood War. The group of people that still 1999's Worms Armageddon is one of those lucky fanbases. On Friday, Team17, the game's developer, quietly released a major update for the title. In all, the patch includes 370 fixes, 45 changes and 61 new features.  

Some of the more notable enhancements include the integration of RubberWorm, a popular mod players could install to change the game's physics. The update also adds more than 70 new settings you can enable to change how a matches play out. For example, one premutation allows you to set it so that your worms can fire more than one weapon per turn. Team17 has also tweaked the game's engine to allow for smoother animations. Another technical enhancement is the addition of a windowed mode. Despite all the new tweaks, the studio says the game is still compatible with Windows 95 and other old operating systems. 

The surprise update comes on the 25th anniversary of the original Worms game. Later this year, Team17 plans to release Worms Rumble on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and various other platforms. The title will be the first Worms to feature real-time combat. It will also include a battle royale mode. 

In this article: worms, video games, team17, worms armageddon, pc, personal computing, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
150 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Apple shows off the new emoji coming to iOS this year

Apple shows off the new emoji coming to iOS this year

View
Peacock is already losing movies a day after its full debut

Peacock is already losing movies a day after its full debut

View
'Worms Armageddon' gets a big update 21 years after it was released

'Worms Armageddon' gets a big update 21 years after it was released

View
Cloudflare outage cuts off connections to Discord, DownDetector and others

Cloudflare outage cuts off connections to Discord, DownDetector and others

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr