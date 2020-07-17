'Worms Armageddon' gets a big update 21 years after it was released

When it comes to most video game communities, they're lucky if their favorite title gets a couple of years of developer support. After all, not every game can be an Age of Empires II or a StarCraft: Brood War. The group of people that still 1999's Worms Armageddon is one of those lucky fanbases. On Friday, Team17, the game's developer, quietly released a major update for the title. In all, the patch includes 370 fixes, 45 changes and 61 new features.

Some of the more notable enhancements include the integration of RubberWorm, a popular mod players could install to change the game's physics. The update also adds more than 70 new settings you can enable to change how a matches play out. For example, one premutation allows you to set it so that your worms can fire more than one weapon per turn. Team17 has also tweaked the game's engine to allow for smoother animations. Another technical enhancement is the addition of a windowed mode. Despite all the new tweaks, the studio says the game is still compatible with Windows 95 and other old operating systems.