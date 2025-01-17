Here's how to pre-order the PS5 Midnight Black accessories

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Pre-orders are now open for four new PlayStation 5 accessories in a new colorway: Midnight Black. That's better than other types of black because it stays up past bedtime. The collection includes the DualSense Edge wireless controller, the Portal remote player and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds — each going for $200 — and the Pulse Elite wireless headset, which is selling for $150. All four are expected to ship February 20.

Sony announced the collection earlier this month and the new accessories join the already-available Midnight Black standard Dual Sense controller ($75) and PS5 console cover ($55). Like PlayStation's 30th Anniversary collection, the Midnight Black accessories let you add a bit of personalized flair to your gaming setup, but these are far more sleek and brooding. If previous PlayStation releases are any indicator, there's a chance these new accessories will sell out before everyone gets one, so if Midnight Black feels as sexy to you as the video makes it look, you might want to start adding things to your cart.

Pre-order the DualSense Edge wireless controller for $200: Compared to the standard DualSense controller, the Edge model gives you a few more features and options for customization. Buttons below the sticks change button assignments while switches adjust the triggers' pull length. It comes with two sets of rear paddles as well as extra joysticks, all magnetically swappable. A matching case is also included. Also direct from PlayStation.

Pre-order the Portal remote player for $200: The Portal remote player got a lukewarm assessment from us back in 2023, but we started to come around once Sony started cloud gaming. The gateway has an 8-inch LCD screen (1080p at 60fps), haptic feedback and connects to your PS5 over Wi-Fi.

Pre-order the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds for $200: The earbuds connect both via Bluetooth and Sony's own PlayStation Link tech, that promises ultra-low latency connection to a PS5, PC, Mac and the Portal remote player. AI-powered noise rejection technology will make sure your banter is heard clearly. A Midnight Black charging case is included. Also direct from PlayStation.

Pre-order the Pulse Elite wireless headset $150: The Elite headset comes with a headset charging stand so you can show off your new accessory properly, while making sure it's ready for next time (and yes, the stand is the same late-night hue). These have the same dual-connection tech and AI-powered noise cancellation as the earbuds. Also direct from PlayStation.

Most of the accessories are limited to one per customer from Sony's site.