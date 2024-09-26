How to pre-order the Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

The PS5 Pro improves on the four-year-old standard model with boosted internals. The upgrades start with a GPU with 67 percent more compute units and 28 percent faster RAM. These allow it to (at most) triple the PS5’s ray-tracing performance, leading to fancier lighting, reflections and shadows.

In the PS5 Pro, Sony introduces its AI-powered answer to Nvidia’s DLSS, called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). Built for 4K TVs and displays, the tech upgrades lower-resolution frames to ultra-HD graphics “with astonishing detail.”

The console also promises more consistent frame rates (with less graphical sacrifice) and support for 60Hz and 120Hz displays. For games that aren’t updated for the new console, a PS5 Pro version of Game Boost will provide faster and smoother frame rates for over 8,500 supported titles, including “some of the PS4 and PS5 console’s greatest games.”

The console includes 2TB of storage, double the original’s capacity. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 and 8K resolutions.

The PS5 Pro costs $700. You can pre-order it today, ahead of its November 7 release date.