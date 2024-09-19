Minecraft will no longer work on PSVR after March

Folks who like to escape to the block-filled, creeper-infested universe of Minecraft in virtual reality soon won’t be able to do that on PlayStation VR. Developer Mojang is winding down support on that platform.

“Our ability to support PlayStation VR has come to an end, and will no longer be in updates after March of 2025,” Mojang said in the latest Minecraft patch notes , as spotted by Eurogamer. “You will no longer be able to use your PlayStation VR with Minecraft as it will no longer be supported in the latest updates.”

Mojang added PSVR support in 2020 as an update to the PS4 version of Minecraft — there hasn’t been an equivalent update for PS5 and PS VR2 as yet. The studio says it will continue to update Minecraft on PS4. “From this point on you can keep building in your worlds, and your Marketplace purchases (including Tokens) will continue to be available,” the Microsoft-owned studio said. Still, if you really want to keep playing Minecraft on PSVR, you can use the headset to display PS4 games on a virtual 2D screen.