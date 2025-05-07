New PlayStation studio teamLFG is working on a multiplayer action game

Sony has expanded its PlayStation Studios roster with teamLFG, which spun out from Bungie and is working on an "ambitious" incubation project. The studio is based in Bellevue, Washington (where Bungie's HQ is), though some team members work remotely elsewhere in the US and Canada. The crew includes a mix of industry newcomers and veterans who have worked on the likes of Destiny , Halo, League of Legends, Fortnite and Roblox.

The focus of teamLFG will be on immersive multiplayer games. That's perhaps not too much of a surprise given the veterans' experience and that "LFG" stands for "looking for group," a phrase used by players who are seeking teammates for multiplayer games.

Its first project takes place in "a lighthearted, comedic world set in [a] brand new mythic, science-fantasy universe." The studio is taking inspiration from platformers, MOBAs, life sims, fighting games and elsewhere for its team-based action title. Since it's an incubation project, the game is likely quite some time away from seeing the light of day.

Bungie went through a restructuring process last summer, which included 220 people being laid off as it narrowed its focus on Destiny and Marathon . To that end, the company spun out an incubation project to be housed under Sony's umbrella, which turned out to be this.