PlayStation Plus’ Game Catalog additions for December include Forspoken, Sonic Frontiers and VR Star Wars

Make your holiday plans now, because Sony has announced which games will be joining the Playstation Plus Game Catalog starting in December. The biggest highlight for PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers is Forspoken , a parkour and magic-filled RPG released by Square Enix in 2023. We didn't think the PS5 game fully matched the eye-popping visuals of other games like Horizon Forbidden West when we reviewed it, but a holiday vacation seems like the perfect time to bop around and experiment with some spells.

For a different take on open-world running and jumping, Sonic Frontiers is also joining the catalog. The game fuses high-speed platforming with a Breath of the Wild-inspired open world full of enemies and collectables. If you miss more of the traditional Sonic experience, there are bespoke challenge levels inspired by past Sonic games to run through too.

Both those games should hopefully be rewarding time sinks, but the two additions that most caught my eye were A Space for the Unbound and Coffee Talk. I've basically heard nothing but good things about A Space for the Unbound since it came out in 2023, primarily because of its unique setting in "late '90s rural Indonesia." It's "a slice-of-life adventure game," according to Sony, but with some supernatural elements for added drama. Coffee Talk has been kicking around since 2020, and has some shared cultural DNA since its developer, Toge Productions, published Unbound and is based in Indonesia. Coffee Talk is a visual novel about running a coffee shop where you talk to patrons about their problems and make them drinks, a delightfully pleasant premise for a game.

Toge Productions

Rounding out the new additions to the catalog are a grab bag of sequels, racing games, multiplayer puzzle games, and more than one title where you play as a rabbit: Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, Rabbids: Party of Legends, WRC Generations, F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow, Jurassic World Evolution 2, PHOGS and Biped.

If you're a PlayStation Plus Premium subscriber, and like me, you're looking to blow the dust off your PSVR 2, Sony is also throwing in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge . It's a virtual reality experience that gives you a sampling platter of Star Wars things to do in "immersive" first-person, like training to be a Jedi, blasting enemies, and palling around with droids. It's much more cost effective to "live" Star Wars than going to Disneyland.

Premium members will also get to stream a few new games in the Classics Catalog, with the shared theme of PlayStation mascot duos: Sly Cooper 2: Band of Thieves, Sly Cooper 3: Honor Among Thieves, and Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy. I'm more of a Ratchet & Clank fan myself, but this is a great opportunity to play the very first Jak and Daxter game.