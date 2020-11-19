'Galaxy's Edge' lets you choose your own 'Star Wars' VR adventure

You'll be using those blasters quite a bit through the game, it turns out. You're not a powerful Jedi, so you have to rely on less civilized guns and accessories, like remote droids and thermal detonators. Think of it like Rogue One -- you're stepping into the shoes of someone who doesn't normally star in a Star Wars film. While the game aims to give you a sense of freedom, the areas throughout Batuu are fairly linear hallways. You'll walk a bit, round the corner, and be confronted with a variety of enemies over and over again.

It's not the truly open Borderlands-esque experience I was hoping for, but the game is still a pretty compelling VR experience. Enemies aren't exactly smart, but I enjoyed hiding behind pillars (while physically doing so in the real world) and trading blaster fire. It's nice to have a variety of ways to wipe them out, and you can use your jet pack to perch yourself on high spots as well. You can holster up to two guns, though that's not always necessary since enemies always drop their gear as well. You've also got a multi-tool for solving the (admittedly basic) puzzles.