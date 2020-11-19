'Galaxy's Edge' lets you choose your own 'Star Wars' VR adventure

After finishing up the latest episode of The Mandalorian, I slipped on my Oculus Quest 2, loaded up ILMxLAB's Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, and was immediately thrust right into the world I was watching on my TV. It was one of the most uncanny pop culture experiences of my life. And it was a reminder of the power of virtual reality to deliver a genuine sense of presence. I wasn't just playing a game -- I was standing in a dirty spaceship, chatting with a sassy Droid and so close to living the Star Wars life I've always wanted.
Vader Immortal, ILMxLAB's previous VR series, was a classic narrative told across three episodes. Tales from the Galaxy's Edge — which launches today on the Oculus Quest store for $25 — is something different. Taking a cue from the Disney theme park of the same name, the game is focused on immersing you in the universe of Star Wars and giving you the freedom to play it however you like.