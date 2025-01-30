Sony's retro PS5 themes are disappearing, but not forever

The company says they'll return in the coming months.

By Lawrence Bonk
A retro theme. Sony / Nathan Ingraham for Engadget

Back in December, Sony announced the limited availability of PS5 themes that captured the retro-goodness of old-school PlayStation consoles. That availability window closes at the end of January, which is a bummer, but the company just said that the "classic PlayStation, PS2, PS3 and PS4 limited-time console themes" will be coming back "in the months ahead."

There's no specific time frame here, as Sony notes that it has to do some "work behind the scenes" to make this happen. However, it's good to know that January 31 will not spell the end for these nostalgic themes.

The bad news? Those hoping that the "positive response" to the four retro themes would lead to Sony making more unique backgrounds could be out of luck. The company said "there aren't plans to create additional themes in the future." There goes my dream of a PSP theme, complete with those cute bubbles.

Sony first introduced these themes to celebrate the PlayStation's 30th birthday. The company also took this opportunity to sell limited-edition PS5 consoles that look like the original 1995 machine. As expected, they sold out in a flash. It did something similar ten years ago for the console's 20th birthday.

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