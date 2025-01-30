Sony's retro PS5 themes are disappearing, but not forever

Back in December, Sony announced the limited availability of PS5 themes that captured the retro-goodness of old-school PlayStation consoles. That availability window closes at the end of January, which is a bummer, but the company just said that the "classic PlayStation, PS2, PS3 and PS4 limited-time console themes" will be coming back "in the months ahead."

There's no specific time frame here, as Sony notes that it has to do some "work behind the scenes" to make this happen. However, it's good to know that January 31 will not spell the end for these nostalgic themes.

Thank you for the fantastic response to the classic PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PS4 limited-time console themes, which will be leaving tomorrow. Due to the positive response on these 4 themes, we're doing some work behind the scenes to bring these special designs back in the... pic.twitter.com/KYk5DHQ3wO — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 30, 2025

The bad news? Those hoping that the "positive response" to the four retro themes would lead to Sony making more unique backgrounds could be out of luck. The company said "there aren't plans to create additional themes in the future." There goes my dream of a PSP theme, complete with those cute bubbles.