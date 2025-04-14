Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown hits iOS and Android

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Mobile gamers can now dive into Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown , which has arrived on iOS and Android. The action platformer is a paid game, but you can get a taste of it for free thanks to a trial. If you buy the full game before May 5, you'll be able to take advantage of a promotional price drop and snap it up for $10.

Ubisoft says that no internet connection is required to play the game. You can use either touchscreen controls or an external controller. The Lost Crown will also run at up to 60 fps on certain phones and tablets.

There are some features that are unique to the mobile versions, including automatic parrying and healing potion use, as well as the option to slow down time. There are other quality-of-life improvements for the iOS and Android ports, Ubisoft says.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown debuted to widespread acclaim on PC and consoles in early 2024. However, the critical praise seemingly did not convert into broader success for the game. Sales failed to meet Ubisoft's expectations, according to reports. The company disbanded the team that was behind the project at its Montpelier studio, redirecting most of its developers to "other projects that will benefit from their expertise."

As such, Ubisoft Da Nang handled the mobile ports of the game. That same team brought the game to Mac in December.