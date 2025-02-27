Roblox is now much faster on Chromebooks

In a fitting crossover, Roblox is getting a big speed boost on Chromebooks. Google said on Thursday that a new x86 version of the online game platform and creation system is twice as fast as the Android version, which was previously the only way to play Roblox on ChromeOS.

Given the overlap between Chromebooks (popular in education) and Roblox (popular with kids, for better or worse), a better-performing version on ChromeOS seems like a good match. Although there are more ARM-based Chromebooks than before, most still use x86 architecture.

Google says the new Roblox build provides smoother gameplay, quicker load times and "an overall better Roblox experience." More specifically, you should see a 99 percent framerate increase in the virtual pet game Adopt Me! and a 67 percent boost in the role-playing sim Brookhaven RP. Load times are up to 29 percent faster when going from a fresh start to the login page.

Alongside the x86 launch, Google and Roblox have some speed-themed in-game swag for Chromebook users. You can redeem a jetpack with a Chrome logo (of course!) for your avatar to fly around like a Google-sponsored Buzz Lightyear. You can also redeem a "hoverboard" (which looks suspiciously like a OneWheel) for faster ground travel. You'll find both on Google's perks page.

This isn't the first mashup between the two companies. Last year, they teamed up on a weird game that teaches kids about online safety, the, uh, "interestingly" named Be Internet Awesome World.

Google told Engadget that you can install the x86 version of Roblox directly through the Play Store. Although that's typically where you find the Android version, the storefront should automatically deliver the right build for your laptop.