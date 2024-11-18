Roblox restricts DMs for kids under 13 and beefs up parental controls in safety push

Roblox is adding new restrictions to younger kids’ accounts and revamping its parental control features as part of a push to beef up the safety features on its platform. The changes come after damaging reports about the company’s safety practices and amid a broader industry reckoning over online platforms’ effect on kids.

Now, Roblox is drastically limiting the ability of its youngest users to interact with others on its service. The company plans “over the next few months” to bar all kids under 13 from exchanging private messages with other users outside of specific games or experiences. The company will continue to allow younger kids to see messages publicly broadcast within games and experiences, but they won’t be able to message other users without parental permission.

The added restrictions follow a previous update in which the company barred kids under 13 from accessing certain types of experiences. This included unrated experiences, as well as “Social Hangouts and Free-form User Creation experiences.”

Roblox is also making it easier for parents to set up and tweak their parental control preferences. With the changes, some of which were previously detailed by Bloomberg, parents will be able to monitor their children’s Roblox usage and settings from their own devices. Previously, Roblox’s parental control features required parents to make adjustments on their child’s device. Now, parents are able to get push notification when their kids want approval for specific actions like joining an experience with a higher maturity rating. Parents will also be able to keep tabs on their kids’ screen time stats and set daily limits, after which the app will be inaccessible.