January’s Xbox Game Pass additions include Sniper Elite: Resistance and Tchia

It's January and for many of us in the northern hemisphere, that means staying inside to escape the cold. To help you while away the hours, Xbox is adding another dozen-plus titles to Game Pass over the next couple of weeks.

Let's jam through them in chronological order of introduction to the service, starting with Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders (cloud, PC and Xbox Series X/S via Game Pass Ultimate and PC). This multiplayer skiing game is a day one addition to Game Pass.

A whole heap of games are coming to the service on Wednesday. Flock (console via Game Pass Standard) is another multiplayer game but this one's a co-op adventure that sees you collecting adorable critters with your buds. Gigantic: Rampage Edition (cloud, console and PC via Game Pass Ultimate PC and Standard) is a MOBA that I enjoyed my time with. It's a revival of a game that was previously shut down but this time there are no microtransactions.

One of last year's more intriguing games, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess , also joins the Game Pass Standard lineup on console on Wednesday, along with pixel art platformer Magical Delicacy. In addition, Game Pass Standard members will be able to check out the absolutely wonderful open-world adventure Tchia on Xbox Series X/S. That was my second-favorite game of 2023 .

Eagle-eyed detectives out there may enjoy the acclaimed The Case of the Golden Idol, which will be on Game Pass Standard on console as of January 22. It wasn't for me , but it might be for you! Tomorrow's final Game Pass addition is for the Ultimate and Standard tiers. The intergalactic sandbox Starbound will be available on cloud and console (it was already on PC Game Pass).

January 28 sees the introduction of another couple of day one games. There's been some buzz about action RPG Eternal Strands and you can find out what that's all about on cloud, console and PC via Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap will debut on the same variants of Game Pass, but not Xbox One, just Series X/S.

On January 29, puzzle platformer Shady Part Of Me will hit cloud, PC and console across all three Game Pass variants. The following day, Sniper Elite: Resistance will join the Ultimate and PC flavors of Game Pass as a day one newcomer.

There's yet another day one introduction to Game Pass this month in the form of Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (cloud, PC and Xbox Series X/S on Ultimate and PC Game Pass). This is a highly anticipated follow-up to a well-reviewed RPG from 2022. If you haven't played the original yet and you're a multi-platform gamer, good news! Citizen Sleeper hits the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for Extra and Premium subscribers today.

Moving into February, Xbox has announced another Game Pass addition for that month. February 4 brings Far Cry New Dawn to cloud, console and PC by way of all three Game Pass offerings.

Last but not least, Xbox has revealed which titles are leaving Game Pass on January 31 across cloud, console and PC. They are Anuchard, Broforce Forever, Darkest Dungeon, Death's Door, Maquette and Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem.