Xbox Cloud Streaming is coming to new LG smart TVs

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If we buy Microsoft's recent ad campaign logic that any Game Pass-running device is an Xbox, it's time to congratulate LG smart TV owners: You'll soon own an Xbox. (Yippee!!) Microsoft announced Monday that the Xbox app will arrive on LG's latest smart TVs later this year, letting Game Pass Ultimate subscribers stream to their sets from Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Microsoft and LG said the Xbox app will only be available on "supported" models of LG's newest smart TVs (without specifying any models). Once the app launches, you'll find it in LG TVs' new Gaming Portal, which will also include casual webOS games.

In addition to Game Pass Ultimate's streaming library (including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and more), LG TVs will also support Microsoft's new feature that lets you stream some of your Xbox games. That only supports around 50 titles right now, but at least some quality ones are in there, like Balatro, Hogwarts Legacy, Cyberpunk 2077 and NBA 2K25. It also only works with digital games you own; no dice for physical copies.

Microsoft says more details about the partnership will arrive "in the coming months." Game Pass Ultimate costs $20 monthly.