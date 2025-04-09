Xbox’s big summer showcase is set for June 8 at 1PM ET

There's a big Xbox showcase event scheduled June 8 at 1PM ET. This is happening the same weekend as Summer Game Fest, which begins on June 6. Xbox has typically held these kinds of live presentations alongside Summer Game Fest ever since E3 was sent to a farm upstate to live with other discontinued industry conferences.

We don't know what will be shown at the annual Xbox Games Showcase. The company says it will bring us a "look at upcoming titles from across our first-party studios, in addition to incredible new titles from our third-party partners." It's a digital-only event, so there will be no crowd to hoot and holler at reveals.

As a guess, I'd expect some new info on that new Fable entry, which was recently delayed until 2026. We could also get new trailers for the Perfect Dark reboot and Ninja Gaiden 4. Other possibilities include Gears of War: E-Day and Hideo Kojima's OD. The sky truly is the limit. Xbox owns a lot of studios and, of course, has numerous partnerships with third-party devs.

One game that won't be at the official presser is The Outer Worlds 2. That's because it's getting its very own livestream that follows the showcase. This game was originally teased all the way back in 2021, so it's high time for a release date. Xbox promises a look inside developer Obsidian and trailers that reveal "new gameplay, details and developer insights." Interestingly, The Outer Worlds 2 is no longer an Xbox exclusive, as it's also coming to PS5.