Xbox has delayed its Fable reboot until 2026

Microsoft is delaying one of the major first-party games it had lined up for 2025. The company said during its big annual Xbox showcase last June that its Fable reboot would arrive this year . But that's no longer the case as Xbox has pushed back the fantasy RPG to 2026.

"We previously announced the date for Fable as 2025. We are actually going to give Fable more time and it's going to ship in 2026 now," Craig Duncan, the new head of Xbox Game Studios , said on the latest edition of the Official Xbox Podcast . "While I know that's not maybe the news people want to hear, what I want to assure people of is that it's definitely worth the wait."

The reboot, which is being developed by Forza Horizon studio Playground Games, was announced all the way back in 2020 and there have been a few teasers since then. While the delay might be disappointing to those who have been waiting for Fable — especially since it's been 15 years since the last mainline game in the series — Xbox can afford to give it a little more time.

Microsoft's games division has a pretty healthy slate for the coming months. Avowed only just came out, the promising South of Midnight is not too far away and then Doom: The Dark Ages and its ridiculous shield-saw is slated to arrive in May. The Outer Worlds 2 and Ninja Gaiden 4 are also on the docket for this year, and there are likely others in the pipeline (such as the inevitable annual Call of Duty entry). That's not to mention all the third-party titles coming to Game Pass and Microsoft selling more of its games on PlayStation and Nintendo platforms. So Xbox is probably going to be okay while Playground keeps Fable simmering away.

Duncan claims that the studio is crafting "the most beautifully realized version of Albion you've ever seen" but with its own spin and British humor. The Xbox Game Studios chief visited Playground to play some of Fable and see how things were going. Duncan brought back some new, early footage to show on the video version of the podcast, which you can see below starting at 15:55. Even the pre-alpha versions of these environments look very pretty, so here's hoping Playground makes good use of that extra time to make the most of the game.