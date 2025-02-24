Xbox showcase gave release dates for three indie games we're looking forward to

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Monday's ID@Xbox indie showcase included release dates for a few upcoming games we've been tracking. 33 Immortals, which lets you round up 32 pals to try to escape hell with, arrives next month, with the escape room mansion game Blue Prince coming in April and the quirky shooter Revenge of the Savage Planet following in May. All three will be on Game Pass on day one.

33 Immortals

Thunder Lotus Games

Get ready to run like hell in 33 Immortals, which Engadget's Mat Smith previewed at Summer Game Fest 2023. The multiplayer roguelike top-down action game inspired by Dante's Inferno and has charmingly retro graphics — not pixel art but more like old-school animation, a la Space Ghost. (Yes!)

It supports up to 33 players per 25-minute raid. But because developer Thunder Lotus Games isn't scaling down the difficulty for smaller squads, you may need the help of 32 friends to get the hell out of hell.

33 Immortals arrives in Early Access on March 18 for PC, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. It will be a day-one title for Game Pass.

Blue Prince

Dogubomb

Meanwhile, Blue Prince is a puzzler that drops you into a sprawling mansion; its room configuration is up to you. You'll explore the manor's (changing daily!) 44 rooms with a limited number of movements, trying to find the mysterious 45th room to get your inheritance. If you can't find it before using up your turns, then no easy money for you.

"Blue Prince feels like a build-your-own escape room wrapped up in a strategy game and tied together with home-renovation sim twine," Engadget's Jessica Conditt wrote in our preview. "Even though it supports a broad mix of unrelated concepts, Blue Prince feels a lot like home. And it will be, once I find that 46th room."

Blue Prince launches on April 10. It will be available on PC (via Steam), PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It will be a day-one title for Xbox Game Pass and the PS Plus Game Catalog.

Revenge of the Savage Planet

Raccoon Logic Studios

Arriving a bit later is Raccoon Logic's delightfully zany Revenge of the Savage Planet. The sequel to 2020's Journey to the Savage Planet is another satirical adventure shooter with plenty of wacky new gadgets to take down the planet's hostile beasties.

You can use the goo cannon to create slick surfaces to trip up enemies. There's also a whip to do your enemies like Devo. Or swing across otherwise inaccessible points with a grapple. You can also try your hand at a lasso that lets you capture creatures like Pokémon. (But hopefully, not too much like Pokémon.)

Revenge of the Savage Planet comes to PC, PS5/4 and Xbox Series X/S on March 18. It will be on Game Pass on day one.