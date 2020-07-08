Garmin updates some of its most popular watches with solar charging

Smart, and smart-ish watches, are fantastic tools hampered by their size, which caps the amount of battery life you can cram into them. Not many full-featured timepieces can have their battery life measured in months, rather than days or weeks, but Garmin is hoping its solar technology will change things. The watchmaker is launching three new multi-sport watches with built-in solar panels in the hope of dramatically increasing the time they stay on your wrist, rather than connected to a charger.
First up, is the Fenix 6S and 6S Pro, both of which get Solar appended to their name and a solar-glass lens over their dials. For the regular 6S, you get the same battery life (nine days) indoors, but you can squeeze a further day and a half out of it “with sufficient solar exposure.” The 6 Pro Solar, meanwhile, can push the existing Pro’s 14-day battery life for an extra two days if you’re hanging out in the sun.