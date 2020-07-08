Garmin updates some of its most popular watches with solar charging

Both watches also get new modes for surfing, mountain biking and indoor climbing to help you track your waves, grit and flow or time spent on the wall. In addition, there’s a new Acclimation Widget that Garmin says will track your current elevation, and compare it against your pulse oxygenation. So if you’re climbing a mountain your watch will be able to tell you how well you’re breathing at the higher altitude.

The company’s line of Instinct watches is also getting a trio of new solar models, although in this case it’s the Instinct Solar, Instinct Solar Surf Edition and Instinct Solar Tactical Edition. Here, Garmin is boasting that if you activate Battery Saver mode, the watch can survive almost indefinitely without a charge. Use any of the more taxing modes, however, and the battery life is still pretty striking: up to 50 days in smartwatch mode if you’re out and about for most of the day.

Third, and last on this list, is the new Tactix Delta, Garmin’s military-grade watch with features designed for people on active duty. The existing model can last for up to 21 days as a smartwatch and up to 60 hours in continuous GPS mode. With the additional of solar power, the company says you’ll be able to squeeze that figure up to 24 days, as usual, if you’ve topped up the rays enough.

All of the new watches are available now, with the base model Instinct Solar setting you back $400, the lowest end Solar Fenix 6S priced at $850 and the Tactix costing $1,100.