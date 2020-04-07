Garmin’s Forerunner 35 GPS smartwatch drops to $100 at Best Buy

The Forerunner lineup is designed specifically for runners, and this feature-packed smartwatch includes GPS tracking to record distance and speed, as well as wrist-based heart rate monitoring. It offers all-day activity tracking and multiple sport modes -- like track walking, indoor running, cycling and cardio. It will also help you count steps and calories.

The watch can also display phone notifications, and it lets you control your music. It has a sleek, durable design and a high-contrast display. Garmin says the Forerunner 35 will last up to nine days in smartwatch/activity tracking mode, but battery life will vary widely based on how you use the device. In training mode, it has an estimated 13-hour battery life -- that’s still pretty good and reliable enough to last on your longest runs.

There are a few catches. The model on sale is designed for smaller wrists, and only the black model is discounted. The limelight, frost blue and white varieties are still $120. Considering that the Forerunner 35 was $200 when it came to the market in 2016, any color you choose is still a pretty good deal.