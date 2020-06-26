Garmin's feature-packed Forerunner 235 GPS watch is just $140 on Amazon

Garmin might have launched its Forerunner 235 GPS running watch back in 2015, but it’s a feature-packed device that’s stood the test of time. Now, Amazon has it on offer for $140, which is the retailer's lowest price ever. It’s a significant discount compared to its original $330 launch price (and subsequent reductions over the years) but also around $30 cheaper than rival retailers.



Buy Garmin Forerunner 235 on Amazon - $140



The watch displays heart rate and training zone directly on its face — negating the need for a chest strap — as well as the usual running-orientated activity tracking: distance, steps, pace, and so on. It’ll last for 11 hours on a single charge, supports smartphone notifications, and syncs directly with Garmin’s Connect IQ smartwatch platform, which lets you manage phone notifications to the device, control your music and get audio prompts from your phone, such as lap times. The platform also connects users to a host of watch faces, apps, widgets and more, so you can basically completely tailor the watch to your individual needs.