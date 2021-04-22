Garmin's Venu 2 smartwatches offer sleep scores and health snapshots

Garmin has unveiled the Venu 2 and smaller Venu 2S fitness-oriented smartwatches with a host of extra health features over the original Venu model. Both models now offer sleep scores powered by Firstbeat Analytics, tracking light, deep and REM sleep stages along with movement, pulse Ox2 and breathing. You'll then get info on how to improve your sleep quality directly from the watch. If you're having trouble winding down, it also gives "structured breathwork activities" to help you focus and relax.

The new models introduces new activity profiles for high-intensity training with on-screen animations, while adding activities like indoor climbing, bouldering and hiking. It also comes with new advanced strength training profiles, including graphics that show which muscle groups you used. Other new features include "Health Snapshots" that let you log, record and share key health stats, a fitness age that uses your actual age, along with activity, resting heartrate, body fat and other stats.

Garmin

The Venu already had great battery life, but the Venu 2 models extend that with up to 11 days in smartwatch mode (8 hours in GPS mode + music), or 10 days and 7 hours for the smaller Venu 2S. AS before, the new models support all-day health monitoring and offer smart notifications, contactless payments, music playlists from Spotify and other apps, and more. The biggest problem we had with the first model was the clunky user interface, and it remains to be seen if Garmin has made improvements in that area.

The Venu 2 comes with a 45mm watch case and 22mm band, while the Venu 2S features a 40mm case and 18mm band. They come in multiple colors, including "granite blue," black, light gold, rose gold, silver and slate. They're now available on Garmin's website for €400 each in Europe — we'll update the post once we get US pricing.