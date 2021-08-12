Want a 1972 Ford Bronco turned into an EV? It'll cost you $380,000

While it seems we won’t have to wait much longer for Ford to announce an all-electric Bronco , it probably won’t have the same classic styling as the 1972 version of the SUV. But if you have at least $260,000 in the bank, a company called Gateway Bronco will happily build you a vintage Bronco that’s specced like a modern EV. This week, it announced two new models, the Fuelie Electric and Luxe-GT Electric, that feature 220 kW electric motors that the company claims can accelerate the former gas-guzzler from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than five seconds.

Gateway Bronco

Range on the less expensive Fuelie model comes in at a claimed 200 miles, while the Luxe-GT (pictured throughout), which starts at an eye-watering $380,000, can travel up to 300 miles on a single charge. Other noteworthy features include 18-inch wheels that Gateway Bronco has fitted with Wilwood disc brakes and 33-inch Toyo tires. You also get a seven-year warranty on the electric drivetrain. Oh, and the interior looks sublime.

Gateway Bronco