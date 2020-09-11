Latest in Gear

Image credit: Gateway

Gateway PCs are back

The dream of the '90s is alive at Walmart.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
45m ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
(PRNewsfoto/Gateway)
Gateway

Sponsored Links

The Gateway PC brand (and its cow-spotted boxes) pretty much faded into obscurity after Acer snapped it up for $710 million way back in 2007. Now, Gateway is back with a new line of laptops, 2-in-1 devices and tablets at multiple price points that can be exclusively purchased from Walmart. The new devices run on Windows 10 Home and are powered by Intel processors and AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics, depending on the model. They come in different sizes, with some models being available in bright purple, green, pink and blue, as shown in their promotional photo above featuring a cow field in psychedelic colors.

Acer’s head of global strategic alliances, Jade Zhou, said in a statement:

"The Gateway PC brand and its renowned cow-spotted boxes have been well-loved in the United States since 1985. Acer is thrilled that Walmart is becoming the exclusive provider of Gateway-branded notebooks and tablets. We are pleased that customers in the United States and Puerto Rico will have the opportunity to enjoy the beloved Gateway brand again through one of the world's top retailers."

Gateway has released 11 new devices in all. The six Ultra Slim laptops consist of one 11.6-inch device that’ll set you back $200, four 14.1-inch PCs with prices ranging from $240 to $600 and one 15.6—inch option that costs $650. Meanwhile, the brand’s 2-in-1 hybrid is priced at $300 and comes with a one year subscription of Microsoft 365 Personal.

Gateway has also launched two new laptops designed for gaming and creative projects under the Creators series. As you’d expect, both 15.6—inch Creators laptops are a bit pricier than the Ultra Slims, with the AMD-powered variant priced at $900 and the Intel variant priced at $1,200. Finally, the Acer-owned brand has also released an 8-inch ($70) and a 10-inch ($80) low-cost Android 10 tablet. Gateway plans to launch even more laptops this fall and to expand its offerings with additional products in the coming months.

In this article: Gateway, Acer, Walmart, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Ninja has returned to Twitch on a multi-year exclusive deal

Ninja has returned to Twitch on a multi-year exclusive deal

View
Twitter test directly shows your tweet quote counts

Twitter test directly shows your tweet quote counts

View
'Avengers: Endgame' directors will make Netflix's most expensive film yet

'Avengers: Endgame' directors will make Netflix's most expensive film yet

View
Adobe Max 2020 will be virtual and free for all

Adobe Max 2020 will be virtual and free for all

View
Google promises better search results for recipes, jobs and shopping

Google promises better search results for recipes, jobs and shopping

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr