Gateway PCs are back

The Gateway PC brand (and its cow-spotted boxes) pretty much faded into obscurity after Acer snapped it up for $710 million way back in 2007. Now, Gateway is back with a new line of laptops, 2-in-1 devices and tablets at multiple price points that can be exclusively purchased from Walmart. The new devices run on Windows 10 Home and are powered by Intel processors and AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics, depending on the model. They come in different sizes, with some models being available in bright purple, green, pink and blue, as shown in their promotional photo above featuring a cow field in psychedelic colors.

Acer’s head of global strategic alliances, Jade Zhou, said in a statement: