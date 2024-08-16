FBI says Iranian hackers are targeting both presidential campaigns

A phishing campaign that the FBI believes is linked to Iran has been targeting members of the Trump and Harris camps as they seek to be elected as the president of the United States later this year. While the bad actors have reportedly been trying to spear-phish several advisers of the Biden-Harris and Trump campaigns, The Washington Post specifically named senior Trump adviser Susie Wiles as one of the targets.

In June, federal agents worked with Microsoft and Google when it started investigating the spear phishing emails the presidential candidates' staff had received. Google recently latter published a report detailing how an Iranian government-backed threat actor called APT42 has been targeting high-profile users in Israel and the US for years. It also confirmed that its threat analysis group continued "to observe unsuccessful attempts from APT42 to compromise the personal accounts of individuals affiliated with President Biden, Vice President Harris and former President Trump, including current and former government officials and individuals associated with the campaigns." The company apparently had to block numerous attempts by the hackers to log into the staff members' email accounts.

The feds said that Roger Stone, an informal advisor to Trump, fell victim to the phishing emails sent by the Iranian hackers who were then able to take control of his account and send messages with phishing links to other people. Authorities reportedly didn't find evidence indicating the hackers had also successfully compromised the account of anybody in the Harris camp.

Feds blamed Iran and Russia for spreading misinformation related to the 2020 US Presidential Election four years ago. However, the US still doesn't see Iran as a major threat when it comes with cyber attacks — The Post said officials are concerned that other countries like Russia and China have also launched more sophisticated attacks that won't be as easily detected. US authorities had linked Russia to various attempts at meddling with elections in the US for years, and officials even believe that Vladimir Putin directly ordered the launch of a campaign to destabilize the American vote and denigrate Hillary Clinton when she ran for president in 2016.