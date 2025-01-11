Our unofficial, silly and meaningless CES 2025 awards, just for fun

CES (formerly the Consumer Electronics Show) is the biggest tech convention of the year. It helps set the stage for all the wonderful gadgets we're going to see over the next 12 months. However, among all the quadcopters, questionably benevolent robots and devices with fancy flexible screens, there's a lot of small things that go into making CES a one-of-a-kind event. To highlight some of the silly, stupid and occasionally wholesome things we encountered at the show this year, we humbly present the very unofficial Dumb Fun awards for CES 2025.

Cutest digger – Komatsu PC01E-2

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Komatsu's PC01E-2 looks like a children's playground toy, except that it actually works and is really goddam cute. You almost want to walk over and pinch that little bucket until it turns pink. But it's not all fun and games because this little digger is meant to help excavate things — even in tight spaces. In fact, it's small enough to fit in most elevators, so if you run into a situation where you need to get some digging done, say, on the roof, Komatsu's got you.

Most likely to be vaporware – FX Super One



Faraday Future

We generally try to be optimistic about new tech. But ever since Faraday Future announced its first concept car back in 2016, the company has made less than 20 cars in total. And for the massive accomplishment of producing less than two dozen vehicles, Faraday Future's founder and CEO went and gave themselves raises. Now at CES 2025, the company is trying to make a comeback with its new line of FX EVs, except that it couldn't even be bothered to paint them. That special camouflage automakers use is usually meant to help hide a vehicle's design before it gets announced, not make it look like a half-finished product at its own press event. That said, calling it 50 percent done is probably way too generous. So while there's always a chance a company turns it around, don't be surprised if you never see a FX Super One on the road.

Most dapper (Dan) – EcoFlow Solar hat



Daniel Cooper for Engadget

If you ever need someone to sacrifice their sartorial elegance for a story, he's your man. And yet, even with a floppy photovoltaic-equipped, mess of a head ornament, there's still no doubt he's the most dapper Dan.

Biggest bully – Unitree robot



Everyone is always worried about when our robot overlords are going to come and conquer us. Except it's the humans we should probably be worried about the most. That's because during a demo for Unitree's robot, its homo sapien operator fumbled the controller, resulting in the robot basically tackling our very own Karissa Bell. Human or robot, that's just not OK.

Most adorable – Mirumi



Cheyenne MacDonald for Engadget

Originally this list was meant to highlight interesting things we saw at CES that didn't get a lot of praise (or hate) elsewhere, but then the Mirumi went and won an award. I don't care, though. This robot is designed to do one thing — hold onto your arm and stare cutely at things as you walk around. It's basically a puffball with eyes and a clingyness that can't be denied. And I will protect and cherish it with my life.

Biggest nightmare fuel: Shark's red light facemask



Cherlynn Low for Engadget

Look, taking care of your skin is important. It's the largest organ in your body after all! But if traditional moisturizers, creams and exfoliants aren't enough for you, I'm not convinced Shark's red light mask is the answer. If I'm at home and my significant other comes out of the bathroom looking like goddam Doctor Doom, I'm not getting in bed. I'm running out the door and calling Reed Richards for help.

Chillest booth: AARP

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

The AARP describes itself as "the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age." So instead of encouraging people to hustle around from booth to booth while checking out all the new-fangled gadgets during CES, the AARP went and decided to install a whole-ass pickleball court right on the show floor. Naturally, attendees both young and old stepped up to the net and causally batted balls back and forth with everyone seemingly having a relaxing time in the midst of the biggest tech convention of the year. Good on y'all.

Company with the most FOMO – Jackrabbit



Las Vegas is an affront to Mother Nature. It's an unwalkable city in the middle of the desert filled with all manner of temptations and enough neon lighting to melt your brain. So when a company doesn't feel like flying in to attend CES, we get it. But that doesn't mean you can try to weasel your way into the spotlight by sending email pitches about being "perfect for CES, but smart enough to skip it." Either stop fence sitting and suffer with the rest of us or shut up. So hey Jackrabbit, you say you're fine not being at CES. That's cool, we feel the same way.

Most reckless gadget: Rictor Skyrider



Daniel Cooper for Engadget

You know what sounds safe? An electric moped that turns into a quadcopter, but only if you position the propellers and arms yourself. The base model also only has about 25 minutes of flight time. While the company claims there are a number of safety features, there's also a built-in parachute. Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying we can't have air taxis and other hybrid aerial vehicles. But this thing does not inspire confidence. However, if you have more guts and than sense, please give it a try and let us know how it goes.

Most fun PC component: MSI's CPU cooler with a built-in turntable



Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Not every computer part needs to be about pumping out higher framerates and MSI proved that this year by making a CPU cooler with a built-in turntable. What's the point, you ask? Well check out that happy little dragon sitting atop its throne. Just look at him. But really, you could put anything up there that makes you happy. The only sad part is that this water block is merely a concept and MSI has no actual plans to put it on sale. What a bummer.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

We couldn't decide which one was more outrageous, so we ended up with a tie in this category. For Dell, its new unified branding is largely fine. After all, no one really cares about lines like Latitude, Inspiron and Optiplex. But killing off the XPS name, which is the only Dell sub-brand that has really ever meant something, is a step too far.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to woo younger buyers who might not have an affinity for its classic black laptops, Lenovo made a ThinkPad with no carbon fiber or a Trackpoint nub. That's downright sacrilegious. Admittedly, if you're younger than 50 you might not care, but any nerd who grew up using rotary phones is probably pissed.

Horniest booth: Handy

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

CES is home to all sorts of sex tech, but even among all the vibrators and various toys, the Handy booth somehow managed to be hornier than any other. That's because in addition to having a selection of kinky gadgets on display, the company had guests lining up to spin a wheel for the chance to take home a prize of their own. And if people eagerly awaiting a chance to take away a pleasure device so they can get their rocks off isn't horny, I don't know what is. Just maybe keep it in your pants until you get home.