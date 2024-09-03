The Morning After: Bang & Olufsen’s new headphones cost over $1,500

No stranger to heady prices, Bang & Olufsen is taking its high-end design (and price multiplier) to headphones with the Beoplay H100. Following the $999 Beoplay H95, the H100 is over 50 percent more expensive, at $1,549 .

In B&O tradition, the Beoplay H100 is made of premium materials, with lambskin leather pads and a scratch-resistant glass touch interface on the outside of the ear cups. The company says it was inspired by fine jewelry for the black, sand and apricot color options. B&O says it doubled the active noise cancellation (ANC) performance of the H95 for this set, with 10 microphones to help offer an improved transparency mode.

The company says the H95 has been its “most successful headphones to date,” but it didn’t specify whether that was units sold or sheer insane profit margins. Still, I want to try a pair.

Starlink is refusing to comply with Brazil’s X ban

Resident Evil mobile ports now require an online check-in before you can play

Disney cuts DirecTV customers’ access to ABC, ESPN and more

You’ll get a daily skill score.

The New York Times’ daily word game isn’t exactly easy. The solve rate dips below 50 percent some days, apparently, so why not rub it in? I mean, highlight the most common mistakes? After winning or losing each day’s game, you can saunter to the Connections Bot. As with the bot for Wordle, you’ll see how well you did compared with other players and receive a skill score out of 99. This is primarily based on how few mistakes you make.

It’s after maddening prices for Oasis’ reunion tour.

The UK government will look into the company’s dynamic pricing model after millions of Oasis fans scrambled over the weekend for tickets to the band’s reunion tour . Once fans got through hours-long queues to make their purchase, some found the price of a standing ticket was suddenly 2.5 times more expensive — in one case, going up from £135 to £337.50 ($177 to $444). Ticketmaster often gives customers just seconds to decide whether to complete a purchase once tickets are in their cart, so they don’t have much time to determine whether such a hefty price increase is worth it. It was also a great time to resurface a vintage Liam Gallagher tweet from 2017 , complaining about ticket prices to see his brother’s band, which was touring the US.

