The Morning After: Apple is reportedly working on a Watch with built-in cameras

The next feature for next-gen Apple Watches could be AI assistant-boosting cameras. Apple is reportedly working on adding cameras to future Apple Watch models to make them more like AI wearables, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Unlike the ancient watch cameras from decades ago, I'd expect the camera to be as subtle as front-facing cameras on an iPhone, not the giant units on the back. Cameras may not be for FaceTime calls or photography but could help the Apple Watch support AI features like Visual Intelligence, which can provide on-the-spot information. Gurman previously reported Apple is developing AirPods with a built-in camera for similar functionality.

Do you know which company tried cramming a camera into its smartwatch? This one . That was also over a decade ago.

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Apple is contending with other Watch issues too: a rumored plastic Apple Watch SE has reportedly hit some development issues. According to Gurman (he's a busy guy!): "The design team doesn't like the look, and the operations team is finding it difficult to make the casing materially cheaper than the current aluminum chassis." It's been over two years since Apple released the second-generation Apple Watch SE. We even took a second look at the wearable , anticipating` an eventual replacement.

— Mat Smith

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