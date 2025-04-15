The Morning After: Electronics got a temporary US tariff exemption

Just before the weekend, the US Customs and Border Protection published a list of products excluded from Trump's tariffs, including smartphones, PCs, memory chips and let's say 80 percent of everything we write about at Engadget.

However, that's more because they'll be siloed into a specific product category. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in an interview on Sunday: "Those products are going to be part of the semiconductor sectoral tariffs, which are coming."

The new exclusions would exempt many devices and parts from both the 10 percent global tariff and the steeper tariff on China. Lutnick told ABC News' Jonathan Karl that, in doing this, the president was "just making sure everyone understood that all of these products are outside the reciprocal tariffs and they are going to have their own separate way of being considered."

He added that semiconductor tariffs are coming "in probably a month or two." Maybe reassess that Switch 2 pre-order.

— Mat Smith

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