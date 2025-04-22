The Morning After: Nintendo Switch 2 US pre-orders (finally) open Thursday

After that whole tariff tango, Nintendo is readying its North American pre-order system for the Switch 2. The original Switch 2 price will remain the same, $450, as will the original $500 for the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle. However, some Switch 2 accessories will receive price adjustments due to "market conditions."

(As a non-North American, I may have splurged on the Piranha Plant Switch 2 camera — I have no regrets.)

Hori

Take a picture. It'll last longer.

There are some fine-print details attached to pre-ordering directly from Nintendo. You must be 18 years or older, sign in with your Nintendo account and register your interest in pre-ordering. Then, you'll get an invitation email when it's time to play your pre-order, and the invitation will be valid for 72 hours. And for extra jeopardy: "Invitation emails will be prioritized on a first-come, first-served basis for registrants who have purchased a Nintendo Switch Online membership with a minimum of 12 months of paid membership and a minimum of 50 total gameplay hours, as of April 2, 2025."

If you don't meet those criteria of die-hard/flush with cash Nintendo fan, there are other options: Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart and Target have confirmed they'll open pre-orders on April 24.

— Mat Smith

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