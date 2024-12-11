The Morning After: You can buy your next EV on Amazon

Users in 48 US cities can now buy a new Hyundai car from a local dealership through Amazon. Just like buying a car from a dealership, inside Amazon Autos you can browse by make, model, trim, color and features. And! Finance options! Whee!

The interface also offers an instant valuation of your current vehicle's trade-in value, then you just drop it off when you collect your new ride. Amazon even claims transparent pricing and says this will remove the need for haggling with a salesperson. (Surely, that's part of the thrill?)

If you're not up for a Hyundai, Amazon Autos will add more manufacturers, brands, cities and features in 2025.

— Mat Smith

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It's part of its Playables platform.

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