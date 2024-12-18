The Morning After: The OnePlus 13 will shrug off high-pressure water jets

OnePlus will launch its new flagship series, the OnePlus 13, on January 7, 2025. It's getting increasingly difficult for smartphone makers to differentiate or push the envelope, but OnePlus is at least trying. Its new phone series will have IP68 and IP69 ratings.

IP68 certification means the device has protection against submerging and dust, the usual stuff, but the IP69 rating takes water resistance a step further, promising the device can withstand high-pressure jets of water — for all those high-pressure jet moments. The OnePlus 13 might be the first mainstream smartphone to get the certification.

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The company likes wet phone tech. A few years ago, it introduced a Rain Water Touch feature in the OnePlus 12 and Ace 2 Pro. It used a special chip to algorithmically determine how you touched the screen while operating it in the rain or other wet conditions.

The OnePlus 13 will have three colorways: Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse and Midnight Ocean, with the latter also being the first phone to use micro-fiber vegan leather. And the Arctic Dawn edition has a new glass coating that resists finger smudges — apparently another first in the industry, according to OnePlus.

— Mat Smith

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They're Japan's second- and third-largest automakers.

Honda and Nissan are reportedly discussing a merger. The Japanese publication Nikkei said the two automakers are planning to sign a memorandum of understanding to sort out shared equity stakes in a new holding company. The potential merger would combine the assets of Japan's second- and third-biggest automakers, giving them a better shot of competing with the nation's market leader, Toyota. Bloomberg adds it would also put them in a better position against Tesla and Chinese EV makers.

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Finally, the Exos M will go on sale after years of anticipation.

The Seagate website announced a new Exos M 30TM and 32TB hard disk drive (HDD), featuring 3TB per platter with three times the power efficiency per terabyte compared to other hard drives. The new hard drive is Seagate's first HDD to use heat-assisted magnetic recording. HAMR refers to a magnetic storage process in which localized heat is applied to the disk material during writing, which allows for smaller regions and more space per platter. These and other breakthroughs could someday pave the way to a 50TB HDD.

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