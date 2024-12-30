The Morning After: The 12 best gadgets we reviewed in 2024

As 2025 approaches, we're reviewing all our... reviews. Yes, everything we poked, prodded, and critiqued this year. Alongside inevitable smartphone and laptop upgrades (it was a particularly strong year for Pixel phones, while Apple continues to offer a premium phone experience on its pro iPhones), it was also a year of impressive drones and cameras, keeping Steve Dent very busy.

Unfortunately, we can't test everything, so we try to balance devices from companies with a track record for making things folks buy and the weird, fascinating, doing-something-different products and services. We've included the best gaming laptop of 2024 and Apple's continued strong form with its Apple Silicon-powered MacBooks.

Oh, and we included the other side of the coin: two of the worst products we tested. Surprise! They heavily feature AI.

— Mat Smith

Get this delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

The biggest tech stories you missed

More curved screens.

LG LG

LG just announced several of its new OLED monitors before CES 2025 kicks off in earnest. The new UltraGear GX9 series features curved WOLED panels, webOS, and an anti-glare, low-reflection coating. The standout is a 45-inch, 5K2K bendable screen that can move "from completely flat to a 900R curvature within seconds," according to LG.

Continue reading.

A full series is coming to Disney+.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which will bring us back to Peter Parker's early days as a high school superhero. The art leans into a classic comic book style, and it looks like the story itself will be a departure from the MCU version of things.

Continue reading.

This year's "extreme weather" caused droughts, wildfires, storms and floods.

2023 was the hottest year on record. This past year is on track to beat it. We did it, guys. The World Weather Attribution (WWA) released its annual "Extreme Weather" report showing how the record-breaking 34.34 Fahrenheit increase in man-made warming from the past year caused "unrelenting heatwaves, drought, wildfire, storms and floods." The report recorded 219 events from 2024 that met its "trigger criteria" for identifying impactful weather events. In related stories, here are the best depressing games of 2024. Not joking.

Continue reading.