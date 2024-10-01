The best depressing games to languish to in 2024

At the end of the world clinging to life in a frozen waste, a tiny band of survivors are trying to prevent humanity from going extinct. And it’s your job as the Captain to manage the remaining citizens and build a city – possibly the last one on Earth – before volcanic winter silences civilization forever. All you have is one remaining generator to keep the heat on and whatever you can salvage from the frozen tundra. In this situation, you might think people would want to band together for their mutual benefit, but just like real life, Frostpunk isn’t that simple.

The game often forces you to choose between the lesser of two evils while trying to balance resources and still giving the townsfolk a semblance of hope. If you run out of either, that’s it, game over. And yet, even after making countless difficult choices, there’s always a tiny bit of optimism that your city will make it, so when you’re finally able to expand your heat zone or raise your population, every little win feels like a triumph — even when sometimes you have to become the bad guy to make it happen. Then you toss in a unique art style and the sound of ice whispering out of your speakers and you get a hauntingly beautiful game. – Sam Rutherford, Senior Reporter