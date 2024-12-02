The Morning After: Elon Musk wants the court to stop OpenAI becoming a for-profit

Elon Musk's attorneys filed for an injunction against OpenAI and Microsoft on Friday, accusing them of anticompetitive practices. He wants to stop OpenAI's conversion to a for-profit company. Musk first sued OpenAI earlier this year for allegedly violating its founding mission of building AI "for the benefit of humanity," but he withdrew the lawsuit a few months later. He filed another lawsuit against OpenAI in a California federal court in August.

The third time's the charm and all: Musk's new motion accuses OpenAI and Microsoft of telling investors not to fund OpenAI's competitors, such as Musk's xAI, of "benefitting from wrongfully obtained competitively sensitive information or coordination" through its relationship with Microsoft.

— Mat Smith

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The company teases 'big graphics news' this week.

Intel Intel

Intel is gearing up for an announcement on December 3 about its Arc GPUs, and whoops, leaks are spoiling the party. Reports from VideoCardz claim the event will reveal two Battlemage desktop GPUs — the Arc B580 and Arc B570 — that'll launch on December 12. The B580 will allegedly have 20 Xe2 cores, a 2.8GHz GPU clock and 12GB of VRAM. The B570, on the other hand, will reportedly feature 18 Xe2 cores, a 2.6GHz GPU clock and 10GB of memory. Elsewhere, leaker @momomo_us on X posted listings that suggest the limited edition version of the B580 will be around $250.

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Parody and fan accounts will have to be clearly labeled.

Bluesky has updated its impersonation policy to be "more aggressive" after third-party analysis highlighted its verification problem. The Bluesky Safety account said the social media service is removing accounts impersonating other people and those squatting on handles. Bluesky doesn't have a conventional verification system, so it's easy for unscrupulous users to pretend to be someone else, either for attention or to scam others. Bluesky now explicitly prohibits identity churning, as well. Accounts that start as impersonators to gain new users, then switch to a different identity to circumvent the ban will still get booted off the app.

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