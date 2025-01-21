The Morning After: TikTok lives to scroll another day (or 75)

Almost immediately after taking office, President Donald Trump signed a swathe of executive orders — including a reprieve for TikTok in the US.

With the executive order, Trump's Justice Department will not enforce the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act for 75 days, extending the time the company has to reach a deal.

TikTok (and other ByteDance apps) went offline late Saturday, but the TikTok outage only lasted a matter of hours. Trump affirmed there would be "no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order." Trump also proposed a joint venture that would see US interests take a 50 percent stake in TikTok. Earlier on Monday, China (where ByteDance is based) signaled it was at least a little open to an arrangement with the US.

TikTok's rescue wasn't the only change President Trump announced. Read on, everyone.

Coming up, we've got Samsung's big Unpacked event tomorrow, where we expect to see at least three new phones , a bunch of AI tricks and features of varying utility and who knows, maybe another wearable?

— Mat Smith

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Everything we know so far

Nintendo Nintendo

Trump is president, and Nintendo has a new console. It's 2017 all over again. The company is keeping the technical details under wraps, but the teaser shows a bigger console, bigger Joy-Cons and possibly a smoother gaming experience, judging by the Mario Kart renders.

Expect the full details during the Nintendo Direct on April 2, with the company planning a worldwide roadshow to let gamers go hands-on with the console. These events start in New York and Paris on April 3 to 6, with more taking place in the following months.

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The S25 series is on the way.

A little update ahead of the big Unpacked show tomorrow: Leakers have posted numerous renders this past week comparing the different size options. A post from Ice Universe puts the S25 Slim at 6.4mm. However, the FCC certifications made public so far only appear to cover the familiar trio of flagships. So if a slim iteration does exist, it may not arrive until much later in the year.

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