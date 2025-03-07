The Morning After: Buying a good graphics card is an expensive mess

It's been a weird time to dip into graphics cards, GPUs and... another synonym for the GeForces and Radeons of this world.

AMD has tried for a while to undercut NVIDIA with slightly cheaper but less capable video cards — but this time, with the Radeon 9070 and 9070 XT, it might have got the recipe right, especially in 4K and ray tracing performance.

Devindra Hardawar says the $599 Radeon 9070 XT, in particular, is a solid midrange GPU with excellent support for 1440p gaming and a bit of 4K. It has better ray tracing support than before, it's faster than the plain Radeon 9070 and it finally has AI upscaling built in too. Not to mention, NVIDIA's similarly priced GPUs landed around the same time.

It's a good strategy — better than fighting with NVIDIA at the extreme high end of GPUs. It makes more sense for AMD to focus on cards people can actually buy — if you can.

It's a good time to look closer at that too. "Buy." Hah! The gaming PC makers and people who need high-powered machines for their work know this already — it's a mess.

Not only is it impossible to find NVIDIA's 50 series GPU in stock, but as Igor Bonifacic noted, nearly every single model is way above NVIDIA's suggested price. This isn't a pandemic thing anymore, this isn't a crypto thing anymore (although that's stoked demand, of course).

It's like Taylor Swift tickets or a PS5 disc drive when the PS5 Pro broke cover — it's scalpers and opportunism from the middle-man companies that make the majority of GPUs out there.

— Mat Smith

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