The Morning After: What to expect from Apple’s new launch this week

Last week, Apple's Tim Cook teed up a new product for launch on February 19 — that's tomorrow. Cook's tweet also included an animated image of a shimmering Apple logo, which made a lot of us assume the reveal could be for a second-generation AirTag. It's been rumored for a while that Apple would introduce a second-gen tracker sometime this year, and the original AirTag landed almost four years ago. So there are plenty of tech upgrades the tracker could benefit from.

Rumors suggest the next AirTag may feature a more tamper-proof speaker to reduce stalking and an improved Ultra-Wideband chip with up to 3x longer tracking range. However, would the CEO of Apple tweet (and hype up) a mere accessory? Probably not. Following a barrage of leaks and rumors, a next-gen iPhone SE seems more likely.

This upgraded entry-level basic iPhone may appear with a design closer to the iPhone 14. That means appearing with a notch, so no Dynamic Island, no home button. It'll likely make the shift to USB-C and probably have enough power to run all those Apple Intelligence features too. (In the past, while SE iPhones have had humble screens and hardware, Apple typically packs them with chips on par with the latest iPhones.)

It could also be a wildcard: Apple's rumored smart display is meant to arrive sometime this year too. Having said all that, there isn't really an Apple device as shiny as an AirTag. We'll find out tomorrow. Hopefully alongside some more tech news because it's been a quiet few days.

— Mat Smith

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