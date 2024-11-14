The Morning After: Xbox considers a handheld gaming PC

Xbox is thinking about future hardware, and it might not just be another box attached to your TV. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer told Bloomberg the team is considering its own gaming handheld — but it’s years away.

In an earlier interview with IGN, Spencer had mentioned a hypothetical “Xbox gaming handheld PC device,” which now appears to be in the early research and prototyping stage. The Xbox boss said local play would be important to include if Xbox were to design a handheld console. Compared to existing devices, like the Steam Deck, ROG Ally and Legion Go, it’s unclear what unique features an Xbox handheld might offer.

—

The biggest tech stories you missed

The ecommerce giant is taking on its Chinese competitors.

Amazon Haul will be the company’s new discount storefront designed to compete with Temu and Shein. It will be mobile only and sell items at “crazy low prices.” Unlike Amazon Prime’s fast speeds, Amazon promises its Haul orders will arrive in less than two weeks. Previously, CNBC mentioned Amazon was exploring a storefront to sell goods to US customers directly from China.

There’s plenty of storage.

Lightfoot / Otherlab

Lightfoot is an almost-$5,000 solar scooter conceived by San Francisco-based R&D outfit Otherlab. The two 120W panels on either side will trickle charge the battery on the road or parked outdoors. Otherlab claims this idle solar charging will add three miles of charge per hour or 18 miles if you leave it in daylight for a whole day.

