The Morning After: Huawei launches its Android-free mobile OS

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Alongside a new foldable and flagship phone, Huawei has revealed its first mobile OS made entirely in-house. It's part of Huawei's plans to build a platform entirely free of major US tech sources, both for hardware and software — because the company is banned from using some of them.

Huawei Huawei

Case in point: the Mate 70 series follows the Mate 60, the first Huawei smartphone to use a fully made processor in China. Huawei said the new OS still needs several months of refinement to improve the user experience, but the aim is to install it on all future smartphones.

While we haven't tested it yet, many of the features and screens look rather iOS-inspired, like the drop-down menu . There is also design consistency across Huawei's phones, tablets and foldables. Of course, there's an AI assistant, too, called Xiaoyi.

— Mat Smith

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