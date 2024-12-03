The Morning After: Intel’s CEO just suddenly retired

It's been a quiet few news days as everyone seemingly parses deals from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday. But there's always time for a shock announcement: Pat Gelsinger is retiring after over 40 years at the company and close to four years at the chip manufacturer's helm. Effective December 1, Gelsinger left his post and his position on the board of directors. The board has created a search committee to "diligently and expeditiously" find a new CEO. Gelsinger oversaw Intel during a tumultuous time for the company. In late 2022, Intel laid off about 20 percent of its staff in some divisions. This year alone, the company announced it would lay off another 15,000 people — or 15 percent of its workforce — amid a $10 billion cost-reduction plan.

— Mat Smith

Get this delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

The biggest tech stories you missed

She's been active since early 2023.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) became the first individual account with a million followers on Bluesky. The decentralized social network has seen multiple spikes in user numbers since Twitter's transformation to X and the recent US election, with its user base tripling in just three months. AOC has been active on the platform long before its post-election surge, posting 437 times since joining the platform in April 2023.

Continue reading.

Tesla Tesla

Tesla is finally adding SiriusXM integration to its best-selling models. The long-requested feature is coming to the Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck (the three most popular EVs in the US) as part of the 2024 Tesla Holiday Update. After receiving the update, owners will see SiriusXM in the media sources menu. You'll need Tesla Premium Connectivity ($10 monthly or $100 annually) or an active Wi-Fi connection for access.

Continue reading.